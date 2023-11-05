855 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,955 shares of company stock worth $9,548,299 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $278.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.01.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.