9,000 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

