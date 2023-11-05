A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,833 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.97% of A. O. Smith worth $106,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,846,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 184.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after acquiring an additional 696,773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 395.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after acquiring an additional 472,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $71.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,537. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

