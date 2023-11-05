AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Trading Up 1.1%

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87. Approximately 11 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.
The stock has a market cap of $2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66.
About AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF
The AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of developed-market international large- and mid-cap stocks that score highly for both dividend yield and free cash flow. DMDV was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by AAM.
