Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Aaron’s Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.31. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aaron’s by 80.0% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 231.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at $50,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aaron’s by 430.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

