AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKFRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.27. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

