Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Cut by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $95.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,652,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

