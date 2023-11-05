AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.2% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.42. 5,414,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,509,268. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

