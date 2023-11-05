abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) vs. Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Head to Head Comparison

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares abrdn Healthcare Investors and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets abrdn Healthcare Investors N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital -32.28% 16.63% 7.34%

Dividends

abrdn Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. Oxford Square Capital pays out -131.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. abrdn Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

abrdn Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

18.6% of abrdn Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of abrdn Healthcare Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares abrdn Healthcare Investors and Oxford Square Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio abrdn Healthcare Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $43.12 million 3.98 -$85.56 million ($0.32) -9.50

abrdn Healthcare Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oxford Square Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for abrdn Healthcare Investors and Oxford Square Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score abrdn Healthcare Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats abrdn Healthcare Investors on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About abrdn Healthcare Investors

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of small cap companies. It employs fundamental analysis with a focus on factors such as current or anticipated market position for services or products, experienced business management, recognized technological expertise, and the ability either to generate funds internally to finance growth or to secure outside sources of capital to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, the S&P 500 Index, and the S&P 1500 Healthcare Index. It was previously known as H&Q Healthcare Investors. Abrdn Healthcare Investors was formed on October 31, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

