abrdn plc Buys 12,844 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DaVita by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 37.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DaVita by 63.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in DaVita by 847.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVA. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

NYSE:DVA opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average is $95.77.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

