abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Vistra by 3.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,851,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,445,000 after buying an additional 300,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vistra by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,259,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,214,000 after buying an additional 152,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,999,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,990,000 after buying an additional 1,028,224 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:VST opened at $34.99 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on VST

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $3,749,777.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,995.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.