abrdn plc Decreases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $125.76 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $111.94 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.36 and a 200-day moving average of $128.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

