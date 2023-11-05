abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

abrdn plc increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,799 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of PPL worth $15,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

PPL stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

