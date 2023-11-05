abrdn plc Has $11.75 Million Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,845 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BHP opened at $59.12 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

View Our Latest Report on BHP Group

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.