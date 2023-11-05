abrdn plc Has $12.08 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

abrdn plc decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,574.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,534.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,523.64. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $40.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

