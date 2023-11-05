abrdn plc Has $12.23 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $187.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.82.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.71.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

