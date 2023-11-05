abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $14,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 37,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $210.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.25. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $222.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.09.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

