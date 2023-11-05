abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,115 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.11% of Twilio worth $12,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 1,644.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 58.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Up 3.7 %

Twilio stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $470,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,953,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $454,439.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,302,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares in the company, valued at $25,953,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.