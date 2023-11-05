abrdn plc Purchases 6,190 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of Quanta Services worth $14,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $169.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $212.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

