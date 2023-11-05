abrdn plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,973 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

