abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.82.

NYSE:PXD opened at $243.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $264.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

