abrdn plc Sells 1,288 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Paychex by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.43. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

