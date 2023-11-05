abrdn plc Sells 6,447 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 375,846 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $15,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.