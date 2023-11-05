Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACHC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.