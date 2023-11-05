Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.43.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACHC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Acadia Healthcare
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.