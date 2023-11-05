Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 257,247 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,247 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $94,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $164.66. 5,746,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,335,461. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $166.29. The company has a market capitalization of $443.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.68 and its 200 day moving average is $156.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.