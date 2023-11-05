Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 40,391 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Ecolab worth $116,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Ecolab by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Ecolab Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ECL traded up $3.65 on Friday, reaching $174.77. 1,056,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.36 and a 12 month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.