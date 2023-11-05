Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 72,518 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72,518 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $85,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.71.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $560.90. 1,826,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $577.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

