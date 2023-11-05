Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amgen worth $120,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,792,621,000 after buying an additional 265,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,757,927,000 after purchasing an additional 54,692 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,601,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.86. 2,509,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.95 and its 200-day moving average is $245.42. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

