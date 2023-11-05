Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1,629.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,244 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 849,146 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Electronic Arts worth $116,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $247,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $247,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,704 shares of company stock worth $3,377,188 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.59. 2,642,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

