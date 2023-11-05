Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928,586 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 351,919 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.1% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $266,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.0% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.7% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 25.7% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 5,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $19,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,131,844 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ META traded up $3.73 on Friday, hitting $314.60. 16,764,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,723,525. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

