Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,343,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,591 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.66% of Autohome worth $97,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 25,816.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,280,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,782,000 after buying an additional 3,267,355 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth about $31,050,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter worth about $22,960,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,203,000 after purchasing an additional 662,435 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter worth about $16,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Autohome stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. 412,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,554. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATHM

Autohome Profile

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.