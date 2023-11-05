Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 284,845 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 284,845 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.00% of Commvault Systems worth $95,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,243 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $295,355.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,126 shares in the company, valued at $33,073,520.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $295,355.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,126 shares in the company, valued at $33,073,520.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $126,976.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,475.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,972 shares of company stock worth $1,378,981. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.42. 225,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,390. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.52 and a beta of 0.55. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $78.80.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

