Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 290,233 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,713,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 290,233 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Incyte worth $106,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Incyte by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 2.3% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,918. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

