Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 454,523 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,388,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,523 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.1% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $261,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,246. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.82. 4,362,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

