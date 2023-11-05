Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 773,543 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773,543 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of PulteGroup worth $97,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 977.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,931,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,099,000 after buying an additional 1,646,751 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after buying an additional 1,406,893 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

PHM traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.37. 3,094,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

