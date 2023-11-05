Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,773 shares during the period. Hershey comprises 0.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Hershey worth $230,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.71.

Hershey Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $187.99. The company had a trading volume of 978,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $183.74 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.