Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,565,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,369 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $100,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCEP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,281. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.03.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.