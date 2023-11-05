Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Royal Gold worth $108,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGLD. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $4.21 on Friday, hitting $110.84. The company had a trading volume of 553,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,733. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.40 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average of $117.21. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

