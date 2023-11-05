Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 170.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,218,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397,436 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dell Technologies worth $120,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE DELL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.51. 3,924,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,072. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $72.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.