Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,221 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $96,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 51.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $1,289,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.4% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $386.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $313.24 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.20.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $257,881,196. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.