Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $102.17 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,051 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Molina Healthcare worth $102,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $788,992.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $788,992.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,722.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,711 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $337.43. The stock had a trading volume of 291,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,095. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $364.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.89 and a 200-day moving average of $308.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.38.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

