Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $103.21 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212,762 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of BCE worth $103,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. 1,902,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,874. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. BCE’s payout ratio is 151.32%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

