Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $105.85 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 917,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,141 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $105,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 532,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.5% during the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $2,938,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 42,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MRK traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.38. 6,005,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,177,375. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.18. The stock has a market cap of $262.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

