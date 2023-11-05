Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $108.30 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,294,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 253,592 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.36% of Dolby Laboratories worth $108,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 264.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 65,347 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE DLB traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $298.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,492,117.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,242.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,492,117.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,242.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,979 shares of company stock worth $2,816,967. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

