Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $116.87 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1,629.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 901,244 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849,146 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Electronic Arts worth $116,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,555,333,000 after buying an additional 272,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $698,212,000 after buying an additional 52,736 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,527,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $545,312,000 after buying an additional 65,742 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EA traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.26 and its 200-day moving average is $126.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.13.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $247,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $247,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,188 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

