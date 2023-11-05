Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $134.73 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,748,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,923 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Gilead Sciences worth $134,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,040,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,260. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

