Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $84.81 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,675 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Nucor worth $84,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 57.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NUE stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.31. 1,174,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,537. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.47.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.