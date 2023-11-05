Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $93.03 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,001 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $93,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 325,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 359.8% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 50,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $1,215,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.52. 3,929,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,101,785. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

