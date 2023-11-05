Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.27% of Boise Cascade worth $117,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $598,086.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $2,045,908. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 3.2 %

BCC traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,345. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average is $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $5.20 dividend. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.60.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

