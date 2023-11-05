Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 180,345 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,345 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $140,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.05. 7,280,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,397,551. The firm has a market cap of $295.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average is $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $74.24 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.